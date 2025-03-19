Seahawks 'still have confidence' OG Christian Haynes can develop
Despite post-draft optimism, Seattle Seahawks third-round rookie guard Christian Haynes didn't have the rookie season many hoped he would. Haynes occasionally played on offense, but his contributions dwindled late in the season after sixth-round rookie Sataoa Laumea became the starter.
Haynes began the season being platooned behind the team's previous starter, Anthony Bradford. He took offensive snaps in seven of the team's first eight games. After being inactive in Week 9, Haynes appeared on offense in just two of the final eight games.
The Seahawks haven't done much to address the offensive line in free agency, only bringing in former Baltimore Ravens swing tackle Josh Jones. Other players have visited, but Seattle is yet to successfully court any of them.
ESPN's Brady Henderson reported the team still believes in Haynes' ability to develop into a difference-maker, especially under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Behind a run-first scheme, it could play to the second-year former UConn standout's strengths.
"Will Fries, who signed with Minnesota, was the only interior offensive lineman the Seahawks were prepared to break the bank for," Henderson wrote. "They'll add a low-cost veteran to that group, but the difference-maker they need will have to come from the draft. They still have confidence in Christian Haynes, believing last year's third-round pick is a good fit for their new zone-blocking scheme."
In an ideal world, Laumea and Haynes could both develop into quality starters at the guard spots. But whether that's realistic is yet to be determined — potentially turning Seattle back to the draft to find instant starting-caliber talent.
Additionally, the new coaching staff hopes to improve on what former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff got out of last year's offensive front. Kubiak and John Benton, who was with the new Seahawks OC in New Orleans in 2024, are both proven NFL coaches.
Haynes had a lot of upside coming out of the draft, even if he wasn't immediately NFL ready. With a whole offseason and training camp to improve, he may be able to prove himself in 2025.
