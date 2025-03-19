All Seahawks

Seahawks predicted to make huge investment at critical position in 2025 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks could add a big piece to their roster early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka (WO12) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka (WO12) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks lost a lot at the wide receiver position this offseason by releasing 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett and dealing DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he requested a trade.

However, the Seahawks could replenish their losses with some youth in the 2025 NFL Draft next month.

Pro Football Network writer Anthony Pasciolla conducted a recent mock draft where the Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 18 overall pick.

Emeka Egbuka
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“On the opposite end of the spectrum from the Bengals, the Seattle Seahawks lost wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett," Pasciolla writes.

"This leaves the young Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran Cooper Kupp to steady a new-look offense. Adding a final weapon for former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold could help maximize the free-agent addition.”

This wouldn't be the first time the Seahawks took a wide receiver from Ohio State early in the draft. Just two years ago, the Seahawks made Smith-Njigba their next pick at No. 20 overall, teaming him up with Lockett and Metcalf in hopes that one day he would emerge as the No. 1 wideout.

That came in just two seasons, and Smith-Njigba is going to need some help. Signing Cooper Kupp away from the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams is a good step in the right direction, but the Seahawks should be looking for more.

That's why Egbuka makes sense for the Seahawks, and he could very well be an option at No. 18 if he is still on the board.

Seattle could go in other directions, but if Egbuka is the pick, the Seahawks are getting an extremely talented player.

Emeka Egbuka
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
