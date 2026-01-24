NFL Conference Championship Best Bets (Predictions for Patriots-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks)

We're down the final four in the NFL playoffs, as the AFC and NFC Championship Games are set!

Two No. 1 seeds will host games on Sunday, but they look very different after Bo Nix's injury for the Denver Broncos. That's led to one road favorite and one small home favorite in these matchups:

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos (New England -5.5)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (Seattle -2.5)

Each week, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan share their favorite bets for Sunday’s games every week, and we bounced back from a poor wild card round to hit one of our two plays last week. The Chicago Bears were able to cover to hit Dewey's bet, even though they ended up losing the game in overtime.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line and just two games in action, here's a look at how we're betting the AFC and NFC title games on Sunday!

NFL Best Bets for AFC, NFC Championship Games

New England Patriots -5.5 (-105) vs. Denver Broncos – Peter Dewey

Seattle Seahawks -2.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan

It can't get any easier for the Patriots this season, as they faced the easiest schedule in the NFL during the regular season (by far) and then faced banged up teams in the wild card round (the Los Angeles Chargers) and the divisonal round (the Houston Texans).

So, why not complete the trifecta and face Jarrett Stidham with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line?

All kidding aside, the Patriots' defense has looked terrific in the playoffs, holding the Chargers to three points before picking off C.J. Stroud four times in the divisional round. So, I think the Broncos are in serious trouble with a quarterback that has just one career win under center on Sunday.

New England has won and covered twice already this postseason, and the Denver defense was a little shaky at times against Buffalo, especially against the run. New England has a two-headed attack with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, and I think it'll be able to score enough to beat a Denver offense that relied a ton on Nix against the Bills and now doesn't have him in this game.

New England is 13-5-1 against the spread this season (including playoffs), which is the best mark in the NFL. I think Drake Maye and company add to that on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle Seahawks -2.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams -- Iain MacMillan

The last time these two teams met, special teams was the difference maker. A punt return touchdown for the Seahawks sparked their comeback, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a similar result in the rubber match. The Seahawks have one of the best special team units in the NFL, ranking second in special teams DVOA, while the Rams rank 26th.

Los Angeles fired its special teams coordinator, but things haven't been fixed in that area since the firing.

Additionally, the Rams are coming into this game in poor form. They failed to cover the spread in their two previous playoff games and they went just 3-3 in their final six regular season games, including losses to the likes of the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. I'll back the team with better momentum and a far superior special teams unit.

