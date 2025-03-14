All Seahawks

NFL free agency: Seahawks could sign or trade for $15 million center

The Seattle Seahawks may look to make another move on the offensive line depending on how a few dominoes fall before them.

Jeremy Brener

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) protects his quarterback during a play against the Detroit Lions defense at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) protects his quarterback during a play against the Detroit Lions defense at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Seattle Seahawks have already signed one former Minnesota Vikings offensive player, and they may look to do so again in the coming days.

With reports surfacing that the Vikings will seek a trade for center Garrett Bradbury in the coming days and cut him if they can't find one, the Seahawks have emerged as a potential candidate for his next home.

“This would require a trade, and this is to a team that has spent some serious capital on interior lineman – that is the Minnesota Vikings,” former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said Thursday during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk h/t Seattle Sports on X.

“They give (four-time Pro Bowler) Ryan Kelly two years, $18 million, the big center from Alabama that we liked years and years ago up here in Seattle. They obviously give (tackle) Will Fries the top of the market. And they’ve got a center of their own, a guy by the name of Garrett Bradbury.”

Bradbury, who turns 30 in June, has just one year left on his contract worth just over $6 million, but the Seahawks can negotiate a new deal if they don't trade for him.

Bradbury and new Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold developed quite a rapport as center and signal caller during their year together with the Viklngs, and they enjoyed a lot of success together.

If that combination were to come together in Seattle, it would give Darnold a built-in chemistry with perhaps his most important teammate.

That could put incumbent starting center Olu Oluwatimi in a tough spot, but he has experience at guard and could play there to make room for Bradbury.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

