NFL free agency: Seahawks could sign or trade for $15 million center
The Seattle Seahawks have already signed one former Minnesota Vikings offensive player, and they may look to do so again in the coming days.
With reports surfacing that the Vikings will seek a trade for center Garrett Bradbury in the coming days and cut him if they can't find one, the Seahawks have emerged as a potential candidate for his next home.
“This would require a trade, and this is to a team that has spent some serious capital on interior lineman – that is the Minnesota Vikings,” former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said Thursday during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk h/t Seattle Sports on X.
“They give (four-time Pro Bowler) Ryan Kelly two years, $18 million, the big center from Alabama that we liked years and years ago up here in Seattle. They obviously give (tackle) Will Fries the top of the market. And they’ve got a center of their own, a guy by the name of Garrett Bradbury.”
Bradbury, who turns 30 in June, has just one year left on his contract worth just over $6 million, but the Seahawks can negotiate a new deal if they don't trade for him.
Bradbury and new Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold developed quite a rapport as center and signal caller during their year together with the Viklngs, and they enjoyed a lot of success together.
If that combination were to come together in Seattle, it would give Darnold a built-in chemistry with perhaps his most important teammate.
That could put incumbent starting center Olu Oluwatimi in a tough spot, but he has experience at guard and could play there to make room for Bradbury.
