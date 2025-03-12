Underappreciated vet Brandin Cooks could fill Tyler Lockett’s shoes for Seahawks
He was the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, He has suited up for five different organizations, and it remains to be seen if there will be a sixth.
In 2024, wide receiver Brandin Cooks began his 11th NFL season and his second with the Dallas Cowboys. He totaled nine catches for 91 yards and a score in his first four outings before going down with a knee injury. He returned for the club’s final six contests, and racked up 17 grabs for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Now he’s ready to embark on a first for him since entering the league.
“I’m expecting a good free agency since this is the first time that I would be a free agent in my career,” explained Cooks to Josina Anderson of The Exhibit. “But I’m also open to returning to Dallas. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to win.
“I am fully healthy and have nothing to hide. If a quarterback wants to go throw somewhere, I could get on a plane and catch for him right now.”
Now a free agent for the first time in his career, Cooks spent his first three NFL seasons with the Saints, then was traded to the New England Patriots in 2017. He spent one year in Foxborough and helped the team reach Super Bowl LII.
Next, Cooks was sent to the Los Angeles Rams in ’18, and actually faced the Pats in Super Bowl LIII. In 2020, he was dealt to the Houston Texans and spent three seasons with that club. In 2023, he was traded for the fourth time, but stayed in the Lone Star State.
Cooks has never been a Pro Bowler, but he has put up some impressive numbers during his career. It adds up to 710 catches for 9,532 yards and 60 touchdown grabs. He’s appeared in at least 10 games in every one of his 11 NFL campaigns.
Cooks has been a headache for opposing defenses, and has made postseason appearances with three different franchises. The 31-year-old pro could be the ideal replacement for Tyler Lockett, the second-leading pass-catcher in Seahawks history.
