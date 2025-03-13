Colin Cowherd hits bullseye on media 'hysteria' on Geno Smith-Sam Darnold swap
It seems like we are in a small minority of analysts that actually likes the Seattle Seahawks swapping out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold. From the very start, we recognized that Darnold was the only legitimate upgrade at quarterback that would be available this year, either in free agency or the draft. While it's not a massive step up over Geno, it's difficult to deny that Darnold had a far better 2024 season.
However, most of the national media's reaction to the Darnold-Smith swap has been over-the-top negative, and the same notes have come from the vast majority of Seahawks analysts. Here's ESPN's Ben Solak absolutely savaging Seattle for supposedly taking a big step back at QB.
"That is why this move is universally panned. It makes sense only if an observer is willing to entertain the likelihood that Darnold is substantially better than Smith, and every observer -- national NFL analyst, Seahawks fan and anyone in between -- has an abundance of evidence that he is not."
While we respect Solak's opinion, as well as Mina Kimes' and a host of other Seahawks-oriented commentators who seem to hate this change at QB, we strongly disagree on this take and are coming at it from another planet.
It's fair to point out that the Vikings had a better wide receiver group, a better offensive line and a better play-caller last season than the Seahawks will have this year. However, none of that changes the fact that even accounting for all of that context Darnold was a significantly better starting QB than Geno was last year.
Here's Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd calling out the media for their bad takes and general hysteria on the Smith-Darnold swap.
Even if this is a lateral move as far as their skill level goes, as many fans seem to think - it's an improvement. Darnold is seven years younger and his game is still growing - meanwhile it's pretty unlikely Geno Smith takes another big step forward at this stage of his career.
Darnold is also going to cost the Seahawks significantly less than re-signing Smith would have. His $33 million per year average ranks just 18th in the league, whereas Smith was apparently unsatisfied even with being offered $45 million per year.
There's a decent chance Smith will even post better numbers than Darnold in 2024 - especially now that he's playing half of his games indoors, where he perfoms far, far better than he does in the elements. This will amount to more fool's gold and generate more bad takes saying the Seahawks were clearly wrong to make this move when the exact opposite is true.
Perhaps the most important thing to remember is that Seattle's roster is still a work in progress. Yes, we would feel a lot better if they had gone all out to spend in free agency to upgrade their three starting interior offensive line positions, but they're still practically guaranteed to draft a wide receiver early, and it would come as a surprise if they didn't take a capable pass-catching tight end as part of a deep draft class at that position.
Even if they don't get the upgrades they want this offseason, Darnold has bought them seven more years to figure it out than they would have had with Smith. Either way, upgrading the offensive line was a non-negotiable necessity. This move gives the Seahawks more time and room to grow and if Darnold continues to develop they might even have a superstar in the waiting.
