NFL analyst 'super happy' for Sam Darnold, but Seahawks must add more
The Seattle Seahawks landed the top quarterback on the free agent market, signing former Minnesota Vikings star Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth just over $100 million.
The question now is, what will they do to support him?
Seattle completely dismantled its offense over the past week, releasing Tyler Lockett and trading away both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. Additionally, the offensive line, which allowed 54 sacks last season, remains largely the same, so Darnold may be running for his life often.
So while the Seahawks have their quarterback, getting him a better supporting cast is essential if they want him to succeed. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expressed that sentiment on Wednesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," challenging the Seahawks to improve the rest of the offense.
"I'm super happy for Sam Darnold, ecstatic for Sam Darnold," Orlovsky said. "You're going to a very different situation, and that's my thing for Seattle is, don't get Sam Darnold and pay him this money and think you're not going to have to add some pretty significant pieces in the next six weeks or so, and you're going to get the same results. Sam went from arguably the best situation, quarterback-wise, in the NFL, outside of maybe Philly, to one that is dire right now in Seattle.
"I love JSN. Jaxon Smith-Njigba really started to come on at the back end of last year, he's really going to be a very, very good wide receiver. He had two really good wide receivers last year in Minnesota, three pretty good ones if you include Nailor. Hockenson's a star, they don't have that star tight end in Seattle. And the offensive line was top five, top seven in the NFL, specifically when it came to pass protection, that is not Seattle's offensive line."
It's easy to see where Orlovsky is coming from. Smith-Njigba is a great No. 1 option and newcomer Marquez Valdez-Scantling should be a solid supporting option, but Seattle's receiving corps is definitely not on the same level as Minnesota's. Orlovsky is probably overrating the Vikings offensive line as they allowed 48 sacks last season, but he's absolutely right about it being better than the Seahawks.
The good news is that the offseason isn't over, not by a long shot. The Seahawks still have time to make improvements through free agency and the draft, but whether or not they will is a different story.
