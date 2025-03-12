Controversial Seahawks DB earned a significant performance-based bonus in 2024
There's no denying that the Seattle Seahawks have some talented athletes around, even after sending DK Metcalf and Geno Smith packing in a span of 48 hours. With Metcalf out of the picture, the title belt for the most-athletic player on the roster should probably fall to fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen, a fifth-round draft pick from 2022 out of UTSA.
Woolen has already far exceeded any reasonable expectations one could possibly have for a Day 3 cornerback. However, the bar is appropriately set higher for someone with Woolen's skillset and attributes, which include alien-like measurables in height, length and speed at the game's most-challenging position physically.
Despite all those gifts, Woolen's performance has come under fire occasionally for a perceived lack of focus or effort, and he admittedly isn't always on his A-game. Then again, Woolen is often enough to continue earning prestigious awards in his career. As a rookie he posted a league-high six interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. This year he's earned himself a significant performance-based bonus.
According to a press release from the NFL, Woolen earned a $841,976 bonus for his play on the field during the 2024 season. That's among the 25-biggest performance bonuses paid out in the league.
The Seahawks are nearing a decision about Woolen's long-term future. With no fifth-year option to take advantage of, they have to choose sometime in the next calendar year whether they should give Woolen a lucrative second contract, or if they should sell high and trade him to another team instead.
