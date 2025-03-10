All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks updated picks in 2025 NFL draft after DK Metcalf deal

The Seahawks have traded away their starting quarterback and star wide receiver, and got a buch of draft picks.

Tim Weaver

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross as the ninth overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross as the ninth overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. / Gary Vasquez-Imagn Images
What a change is here. One week ago, the core of the Seattle Seahawks offense centered around Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as it has for the last three years. Now all three of them are out of the picture as Seattle approaches the beginning of the free agent tampering period tomorrow.

First, the team cut Lockett to save $17 million in cap savings, which was a predictable move. However, they followed that up with a stunning Friday night trade sending Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, saving another $31 million and picking up a third-round pick in the process.

For an encore, the Seahawks have just agreed to send DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for draft picks. According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle is getting a second-round pick and are flipping picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.

Let's take a look at where that puts the Seahawks' list of draft picks, as far as we know.

Round 1 - Pick 18

Round 2 - Pick 50

Round 2 - Pick 52

Round 3 - Pick 82

Round 3 - Pick 92*

Round 4 - Pick 137

Round 5 - Pick 173

Round 6 - Pick 187

Round 6 - Pick 212

Round 7 - PIck 225

Round 7 - Pick 236

*The third-round pick from the Raiders was originally reported as the 73rd overall pick but has since been corrected to 92nd overall.

That's a solid haul of draft capital, and it should be enough to get a good start on rebuilding Seattle's offense, which currently consists of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a lot of question marks.

