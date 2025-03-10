Seattle Seahawks updated picks in 2025 NFL draft after DK Metcalf deal
What a change is here. One week ago, the core of the Seattle Seahawks offense centered around Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as it has for the last three years. Now all three of them are out of the picture as Seattle approaches the beginning of the free agent tampering period tomorrow.
First, the team cut Lockett to save $17 million in cap savings, which was a predictable move. However, they followed that up with a stunning Friday night trade sending Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, saving another $31 million and picking up a third-round pick in the process.
For an encore, the Seahawks have just agreed to send DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for draft picks. According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle is getting a second-round pick and are flipping picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.
Let's take a look at where that puts the Seahawks' list of draft picks, as far as we know.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Round 2 - Pick 50
Round 2 - Pick 52
Round 3 - Pick 82
Round 3 - Pick 92*
Round 4 - Pick 137
Round 5 - Pick 173
Round 6 - Pick 187
Round 6 - Pick 212
Round 7 - PIck 225
Round 7 - Pick 236
*The third-round pick from the Raiders was originally reported as the 73rd overall pick but has since been corrected to 92nd overall.
That's a solid haul of draft capital, and it should be enough to get a good start on rebuilding Seattle's offense, which currently consists of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a lot of question marks.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks still among the top landing spots for DK Metcalf
Which Seahawks players would benefit most from DK Metcalf trade?
Seahawks optimistic Geno Smith trade changes DK Metcalf situation
Seattle Seahawks predicted to making stunning QB pick in NFL draft