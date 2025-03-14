Seahawks defender, Cowboys star feud over Super Bowl comments
New Seattle Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence hasn't exactly had a peaceful exit from the Dallas Cowboys since officially signing with Seattle on Thursday.
Following a series of comments in an interview with Seahawks blogger Brian Nemhauser, the former 2014 second-round pick got a response from one of his former teammates. The retort was to Lawrence stating "Dallas is my home … But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there."
Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' star versatile outside linebacker, clapped back on social media: "This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown [expletive]!" Parsons wrote.
But Lawrence, who spent 11 seasons in Dallas and was named to four Pro Bowls during that span, wasn't done. Lawrence quickly responded to Parsons — entering just his fifth season — calling him out personally.
Lawrence received a three-year contract that includes $18 million guaranteed and is worth a maximum of $42 million. He was targeted by the Seahawks after they released veteran Dre'Mont Jones earlier this month.
In 141 career games with the Cowboys, Lawrence totaled 450 tackles, 97 tackles for loss, 61.5 sacks and 21 forced fumbles. He was off to a hot start through four games last season but was placed on injured reserve due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Lawrence had tallied three sacks through Week 4.
Lawrence also reunited with his former defensive line coach, Aden Durde, who is the current defensive coordinator in Seattle. That, as well as playing for defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald, may have factored into Lawrence's decision to join the Seahawks.
Regardless, the bridge between Lawrence and Parsons appears to be burning quickly after his departure from Dallas. Lawrence appears confident Seattle is closer to winning a championship than his previous team.
