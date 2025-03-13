Tyler Lockett returning is no-brainer for Seahawks
Too much turnover too quickly isn't good for any professional sports team. This offseason and subsequent free agency period have been brutal for the Seattle Seahawks offense, as they've continuously lost key pieces while struggling to plug the holes.
In addition to trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks released 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett, who was set to cost nearly $37 million against the 2025 cap. That was clearly too high of a salary for Lockett considering his role entering Year 11, but he's now one of the top remaining free-agent wide receivers on the market.
Seattle's only wide receiver signing in the first wave of free agency was veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had less production last season with New Orleans than Lockett did as the Seahawks' No. 3 wide receiver. The team hardly made moves on the offensive line, either.
Valdes-Scantling, 30, has never had a 1,000-yard season and had his best season with the Green Bay Packers in 2020 when he totaled 33 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns. He hasn't surpassed 500 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons.
It's hard to imagine a scenario where Valdes-Scantling fills the gaps left by Lockett and Metcalf, even with Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerging as a potential No. 1 wide receiver. But if Lockett was brought back on a smaller deal, the outlook on Seattle's receiving corps wouldn't be so bleak.
According to Spotrac, Lockett's expected market value is around $7.7 million per year. On a two-year deal, the Seahawks would hardly be hampering themselves with the ample cap space they have remaining. With multiple veterans behind Smith-Njigba, Seattle could also begin building through the draft.
Bringing Lockett back should be a no-brainer for Seattle, as his only adjustment would be to the new system under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He's already local and would have a chance to retire as a Seahawk on his terms. Creating that situation for the second-most prolific receiver in franchise history would be a win for the Seattle front office and Lockett.
Of course, the team could consider other options, such as former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is from Washington State and about a year younger than Lockett. Kupp figures to command a higher price tag, though, as Spotrac estimates his market value at $11 million per year.
Seattle should do right by Lockett and bring him back if there is mutual interest. It's understandable to not keep him around on his previous deal, but he remains a fit under Kubiak on a lesser contract.
More Seahawks on SI stories
DK Metcalf bids farewell to Seattle, Seahawks and fans after big trade
Colin Cowherd hits bullseye on media hysteria over Geno/Darnold swap
Controversial Seahawks DB earns a significant performance bonus
Underappreciated vet Brandin Cooks could fill Tyler Lockett’s shoes