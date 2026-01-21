Seahawks have edge when to comes to Rams and Stafford in NFC Championship

The two games in the 2025 season between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams have been decided by a nail-biter. Despite both teams feeling that they have improved since the Week 16 game, the NFC Championship game is going to have fans and other spectators on edge.

There is more on the line for both teams than the two times they met in the regular season. The winner of the game will advance to Super Bowl LX, where they will likely be the favorites of either the Denver Broncos or the New England Patriots.

There are many storylines that will take place during the game, but one of the biggest is the matchup between the Seahawks’ top-ranked scoring defense versus the Rams’ top-ranked scoring and passing offense.

The Seahawks have allowed an average of 17.2 points per game thanks to their incredible talent, aggression, and efficiency throughout the field. The Rams averaged 30.5 points per game and 268.1 passing yards per game through the regular season.

Despite being nearly 38 years old, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been elite and proficient. He finished the regular season with the most passing yards (4.707) and the most passing touchdowns (46).

While many experts believe that Stafford’s elite passing ability will be the edge on Sunday, one expert believes defense wins championships. NFL.com’s Dante Koplowitz-Fleming says that in the six times the regular season passing yards leader and the top-ranked scoring defense have met in the playoffs, the defense has won all six times.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The last time there was this specific type of matchup was in Super Bowl XLVIII when the Seattle Seahawks crushed the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Peyton Manning, with a 43-8 score. There is a great chance the Seahawks can continue their solid streak of performances.

The Seahawks are coming off a 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. They also had a 13-3 road win over the 49ers in Week 18. Through the Week 18 and Divisional Round games, the Seahawks have allowed only nine points and 409 total yards and forced four turnovers.

Stafford and the Rams, on the other hand, haven’t had the best set of performances in their playoff wins over the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears. In the two games, Stafford has completed 52.4% of his 84 passing attempts for 562 yards, three touchdowns, an interception, and five sacks. He struggled significantly in the Divisional Road game against the Bears by throwing for no touchdowns and for 47.6% completion percentage.

The last time the Seahawks and the Rams met in Week 16, the Seahawks’ defense had its best game, allowing Stafford to complete 29-of-49 of his passes for 457 yards, three touchdowns, and a QBR of 89.2.

The Seahawks have learned a lot from this matchup and have played better. They will be hungry for Stafford and the Rams’ offense as they look to lead Seattle to its fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

