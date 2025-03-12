NFL free agency: Seahawks finally make second splash with star Cowboys pass rusher
Seattle Seahawks fans seemed to be getting a little bit antsy after the team made no difference-maker moves after agreeing to terms with Sam Darnold. The offensive line market playing out as quickly as it did with Seattle only getting one backup on-board was particularly frustrating. It was fair to ask if the Seahawks planned to use any of the mountain of cap space they freed up with the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades.
Welll, you can put your panic buttons away. The Seahawks have finally made their second real move of the 2025 free agency period, and it's one that will make one of their strongest units even better. The team is signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a three-year deal, worth up to $42 million with $18 million guaranteed.
Lawrence (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) should be a pretty well-known commodity to NFL fans by now. Originally a second-round draft pick in 2014 out of Boise State, Lawrence has gone on to an All-Star pro career with the Cowboys. In 141 career games Lawrence has totaled 61.5 sacks, 126 quarterback hits and 97 tackles for a loss. He's made four NFC Pro Bowl teams, the most recent in 2023.
It's fair to point out that Lawrence's best days as a pass rusher are probably behind him. He hasn't posted a 10-sack season since 2018 and hasn't totaled more than 16 quarterback hits in a year since the following year, either. Lawrence should still be pretty disruptive in the right situation, though - and landing with an already-loaded Seahawks defense line should free up plenty of opportunities to get to the quarterback.
For now, it's difficult to project exactly what the edge depth chart looks like given how early in the offseason it is. There's also the unknown status of Uchenna Nwosu, who's been the best OLB on the roster for two years but has only played 12 games due to injuries.
While there was a case to promote Boye Mafe and Derick Hall to full-time starters and field the edge group on the cheap, but if Nwosu signs a restructured contract then he'll likely stay and start again opposite Lawrence. Needless to say, Mike Macdonald's defensive line rotations and positions are fluid, and Lawrence will move around the same as Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and the rest of the gang.
