All Seahawks

Seahawks insider says keep an eye on breakout safety's contract situation

After an outstanding 2024 season, one Seattle Seahawks safety may be in line for a big pay day.

Jon Alfano

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It turns out Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant just needed the right opportunity in order to shine.

Bryant, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, had an up-and-down start to his career due to injuries and the Seahawks not quite knowing how to best utilize him. As such, he entered the 2024 season as a backup safety, but didn't stay on the bench for long.

Starting in Week 7, Bryant replaced Rayshawn Jenkins in the starting lineup and never looked back. The 26-year-old racked up 73 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions - one of which being a 69-yard pick-six that brought Lumen Field to life in a way not seen in years.

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Bryant established himself as an impact player for Mike Macdonald's defense, but now he needs to be paid as such. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, and ESPN's Brady Henderson believes his contract situation is worth watching on throughout training camp.

ESPN insider on Coby Bryant's contract situation

"Bryant's contract situation is one to keep an eye on with the Seahawks set to begin training camp next week, which has been the organization's common time frame for finalizing extensions," Henderson wrote. "He is set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025, the last year of his rookie contract.

"Bryant's long-term future in Seattle immediately seemed murky after general manager John Schneider traded up 17 spots to draft [Nick] Emmanwori with the 35th pick. But two things have since become clear: Macdonald and his staff plan to play the explosive rookie at nickel, at least early on, and Bryant has continued to impress the organization with his preparation, mentality and his play."

The Seahawks' secondary may be crowded, but Bryant should have no trouble whatsoever maintaining his role if he keeps playing like he did last offseason. Additionally, he has the full support of the coaching staff behind him.

"He's in a great position," Macdonald said. "I know he's playing really confident right now, and you feel him out there. So we're excited for Coby."

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players

Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp

New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time

Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Seahawks News