Seahawks insider says keep an eye on breakout safety's contract situation
It turns out Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant just needed the right opportunity in order to shine.
Bryant, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, had an up-and-down start to his career due to injuries and the Seahawks not quite knowing how to best utilize him. As such, he entered the 2024 season as a backup safety, but didn't stay on the bench for long.
Starting in Week 7, Bryant replaced Rayshawn Jenkins in the starting lineup and never looked back. The 26-year-old racked up 73 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions - one of which being a 69-yard pick-six that brought Lumen Field to life in a way not seen in years.
Bryant established himself as an impact player for Mike Macdonald's defense, but now he needs to be paid as such. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, and ESPN's Brady Henderson believes his contract situation is worth watching on throughout training camp.
ESPN insider on Coby Bryant's contract situation
"Bryant's contract situation is one to keep an eye on with the Seahawks set to begin training camp next week, which has been the organization's common time frame for finalizing extensions," Henderson wrote. "He is set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025, the last year of his rookie contract.
"Bryant's long-term future in Seattle immediately seemed murky after general manager John Schneider traded up 17 spots to draft [Nick] Emmanwori with the 35th pick. But two things have since become clear: Macdonald and his staff plan to play the explosive rookie at nickel, at least early on, and Bryant has continued to impress the organization with his preparation, mentality and his play."
The Seahawks' secondary may be crowded, but Bryant should have no trouble whatsoever maintaining his role if he keeps playing like he did last offseason. Additionally, he has the full support of the coaching staff behind him.
"He's in a great position," Macdonald said. "I know he's playing really confident right now, and you feel him out there. So we're excited for Coby."
