Mike Macdonald on what he saw from Jalen Milroe at Seattle Seahawks minicamp
With Sam Darnold set to be the starting quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks decided to bring in a developmental quarterback to groom behind him. They were linked to several players during the 2025 NFL draft, but decided to roll the dice on Jalen Milroe out of Alabama.
Milroe is an incredibly talented player who could be especially dangerous with his legs. The problem has always been consistency in the passing game. That's been his focus since joining Seattle, which all starts with the fundamentals. Milroe has been working hard to make improvements, and head coach Mike Macdonald was thrilled with what he saw during mandatory minicamps
“You see the poise, the fundamental stuff, what we’re asking with footwork and timing and reads,” Macdonald said via Cameron Van Til of My Northwest.
The head coach said the improved fundamentals have resulted in growing confidence for Milroe as well.
“I was like, man, how much different does it feel right now compared to two months ago?” Macdonald said. “And he gave me a big smile. He was like, ‘Man, I feel great.’"
It's not just Macdonald who is praising the work Milroe is putting in either. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was impressed with his work ethic, saying Milroe is putting in extra time without being asked.
“You see him in there at 4:30 in the morning on the field going through his plays,” Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said last week via My Northwest. “Nobody asked him to do that, but he’s out there putting in extra time.”
Despite any growth he makes, Milroe is expected to be the third quarterback this season behind Darnold and Drew Lock. The focus for him will be on improving every day, which will allow him to compete for a starting role eventually.
