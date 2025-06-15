Why Seattle Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori pestering Mike Macdonald is a good sign
Nick Emmanwori is an intriguing prospect. The Seattle Seahawks' selection at No. 35 overall in the 2025 NFL draft has unbelievable athletic traits. He ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.38 seconds, had 20 reps on the bench press, and recorded a 43-inch vertical jump.
Now, he's working hard to hone his skills so that he's seen as a great football player, not just someone who is a great athlete who happens to play football. The good news is that Emmanwori has a strong foundation after being a leader on a stingy South Carolina defense. He held his own in the SEC, giving him the confidence to take on the best in the NFL. The good news is that he's not foolish enough to think he can jump right in and dominate at the pro level.
MORE: Former NFL QB insists Seahawks have to get Jalen Milroe on the field
Instead, the rookie has been putting in the work and is asking for help when needed. That's evident by the fact that he's been frequently visiting head coach Mike Macdonald's offense. These unannounced visits led to Macdonald playfully telling him the door is closed.
"Nick keeps showing up," Macdonald said via John Boyle of Seahawks.com. "I have to tell him, 'Hey, man, the door is closed. Knock.' No, Nick has been up there a bunch."
He added that Emmanwori has the humility to ask questions, as he aims to get better every day.
"First thing is the vets in the room are really leading him, and they're doing a great job of setting the expectation, bringing him along. He's understanding he's a rookie, but, 'Hey, let's go. You're with us, but there's a certain standard that you're going to have to abide by.' Nick has the humility to do that and to operate that way. But to his credit, we're giving him a lot."
Macdonald has an excellent track record as a defensive coach, including a long run with the Baltimore Ravens, although he did lead for a year to serve as the Michigan defensive coordinator. Emmanwori understands his coach has a plethora of defensive knowledge and is trying to soak in all he can.
That's why it's not a bad thing to see him driving Macdonald just a little crazy.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald on what he saw from Jalen Milroe at Seahawks minicamp
DK Metcalf planning extra work with new Steelers teammate Aaron Rodgers
Pete Carroll’s history with RBs speaks louder than Ashton Jeanty comments
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sets expectations for position battles