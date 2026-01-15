Seahawks release bad news about offensive anchor in 2nd injury report
One day after it seemed like starting left tackle Charles Cross was trending towards a return in the Seattle Seahawks' Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers, his status is once again uncertain.
Cross was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a new knee injury, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. He has missed the Seahawks' last three games with a hamstring injury.
While getting Cross back would be an obvious boost, the current backup option makes it an even more dire situation. Swing tackle Josh Jones, who has played through a knee injury the last three games while replacing Cross, has been a non-participant on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
If Jones and Cross aren't available, the Seahawks would have to resort to undrafted free agent Amari Kight to hold down the left side of the offensive line. Kight played two offensive snaps in Week 17 when Jones exited the game for a few plays.
Cross' status throughout the rest of the week will be the most closely watched of any Seahawks player, especially since he's already missed a trio of games since signing a new four-year, $104.4 million contract on Jan. 7.
Other notables
Starting safety Coby Bryant remained a full participant in practice after missing two games with a knee injury. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV did not participate due to an illness, but that's unlikely to impact his status for Saturday's game.
Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who was a limited participant on Tuesday due to an Achilles injury, was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Macdonald said he expects Lawrence to play.
Cornerback Riq Woolen was once again a limited participant with an oblique injury. That's a new injury for Woolen this week, and it's unclear what his chances are of playing on Saturday. Considering he hasn't sat out completely, it's more likely he plays than sits with his current trend.
Having only two players not participate is still good news for the Seahawks. Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo has been a full participant since being brought back off of injured reserve, so he appears good to go for Saturday as well.
Thursday's practice report will be especially important for the status of Seattle's key players.
