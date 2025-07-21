Loaded Seahawks defensive front-7 snubbed from NFL analyst's top-10 list
Tomorrow training camp will officially begin for the Seattle Seahawks, thus bringing a merciful end to the down-time that is rankings season. Before camp gets started we have at least one more item for the long list of bulletin board material that Seattle fans have been subjected to this offseason.
We're more bullish about Sam Darnold and the new-look Seahawks offense than most, but if fans are looking for reasons to get excited that they can take to the bank then Mike Macdonald's defense has to be at the top of the list. Macdonald's play-calling is the real rock star, but on the field they're elite on the back end and they also have a loaded front-seven.
However, at least one NFL expert doesn't see this as a top-10 defensive front-seven. Here's how Warren Sharp ranked the top 10 around the league going into the 2025 season.
Warren Sharp ranks top 10 defensive front 7s
1. Minnesota Vikings
2. Denver Broncos
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
4. New York Giants
5. Houston Texans
6. Cleveland Browns
7. New York Jets
8. Philadelphia Eagles
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Detroit Lions
The Seahawks came in at 11th on Sharp's list, so it's not exactly an egregious snub. Still, we feel they should be no lower than eighth on this list accounting for the pieces Philly lost in free agency.
Sharp knows what he's talking about, and he probably has this group ranked higher than the average fan would - the problem being that Leonard Williams is the only real household name and he's still criminally underrated given how well he played last season.
Ernest Jones should also be generating a lot more press than he does after playing at an All-Pro level throughout the second half of the season for Seattle. Jarran Reed and Tyrice Knight are also better than most people think, and they've added DeMarcus Lawrence to the group, scoring a big upgrade by using him to replace Dre'Mont Jones.
Overall this is an excellent defensive unit from top to bottom and Macdonald has a right to expect a top-five scoring unit by the end of the season, assuming the key pieces can stay healthy.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline