Sean McVay Adjusts Timeline for Matthew Stafford's Return From Back Soreness
The Los Angeles Rams are anxiously awaiting the return of quarterback Matthew Stafford from back soreness—but it appears they'll have to wait a little while longer.
Stafford will not practice next week, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. The surprise revelation comes on the heels of McVay telling reporters Tuesday that Stafford would only miss the run-up to training camp with back soreness.
"McVay said there hasn't been a setback and that he spoke out of turn putting a schedule on Stafford's return," another reporter, Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News and Orange County Register, wrote in a social media post.
Stafford, 37, was his usual capable self in 2024—racking up 20 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions for a playoff Los Angeles team.
However, the two-time Pro Bowler is in all probability nearing the end of his career, and his actions will be closely watched with his contract up at the conclusion of the 2026 season.