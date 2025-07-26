SI

Sean McVay Adjusts Timeline for Matthew Stafford's Return From Back Soreness

The Rams want their quarterback right for Week 1.

Patrick Andres

Matthew Stafford looks out during OTAs in June.
Matthew Stafford looks out during OTAs in June. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams are anxiously awaiting the return of quarterback Matthew Stafford from back soreness—but it appears they'll have to wait a little while longer.

Stafford will not practice next week, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. The surprise revelation comes on the heels of McVay telling reporters Tuesday that Stafford would only miss the run-up to training camp with back soreness.

"McVay said there hasn't been a setback and that he spoke out of turn putting a schedule on Stafford's return," another reporter, Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News and Orange County Register, wrote in a social media post.

Stafford, 37, was his usual capable self in 2024—racking up 20 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions for a playoff Los Angeles team.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler is in all probability nearing the end of his career, and his actions will be closely watched with his contract up at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL