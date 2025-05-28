Sean McVay Won't Dismiss Possibility of Rams Trading for Jalen Ramsey
The Los Angeles Rams have been rumored to have interest in potentially reuniting with veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason.
The Miami Dolphins have not shied away from their intention to trade Ramsey, and the Rams, who are in need of some fortification at cornerback, would certainly make sense as a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old.
Sean McVay was asked about the team's interest in Ramsey on Wednesday, and while he didn't state that the team was pursuing the seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back, McVay also didn't rule it out.
"... there hasn't been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late. But that can always change pretty quickly, as you know," McVay told reporters, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Ramsey dominated in the Rams' secondary from 2019 to '22 before he left the team in free agency. He made three Pro Bowls and was selected to the NFL's All-Pro First Team in both '20 and '21.
Ramsey just signed a new contract extension in Miami back in September, one that will pay him $72.3 million over the next three seasons. He's signed through the 2028 season and is owed $25.1 million in 2025. Because the Dolphins already paid his $4 million signing bonus, any team that trades for the veteran cornerback would be on the hook for $21.1 million this season.
McVay acknowledged the possibility of Ramsey returning to Los Angeles, but although negotiations have stalled between the Dolphins and Rams, as the offseason continues to progress, it probably wouldn't take a whole lot to resume those conversations and see if the two sides can work something out.