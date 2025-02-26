Sean Payton Has Nothing But Praise for Longtime Assistant John Morton, New Lions OC
The football world descends on Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine, and on Tuesday, some coaches and front office members of teams across the league made their first public comments of the offseason.
While the combine is meant to help teams and coaches get a better look at the players they may soon add to their franchise through the draft, plenty of teams have already undergone significant changes from their 2024 selves, with coaches, coordinators, and staffers jumping into, out of, and across the league.
One coach on the move is new Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton, who takes over the role from new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
Before getting his promotion in Detroit, Morton spent the past two seasons alongside Sean Payton as the pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
On Tuesday, Payton had nothing but praise for his former assistant.
“He’s super passionate and he works his tail off,” Payton said of Morton. “He’s great with film study and ideas. He’s one of those guys that will bring you red zone, third down, a lot of information.
“I was just with [Lions head coach] Dan Campbell a few minutes ago and we were talking about him. He’ll do a great job.”
The Broncos and Lions aren’t scheduled to play each other in 2025, meaning the only potential reunion between Payton and Morton would come in the Super Bowl.