JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS | SHAHID KHAN | OWNER | AGE: 67

Education: University of Illinois

How They Acquired the Franchise: Kahn purchased the team from Wayne Weaver in 2011 for $770 million.

Net Worth: $7.2 billion (per Forbes in 2018)

Franchise Valuation: $2.075 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How They Made Their Money: After years of working as an engineering manager at Flex-N-Gate, an auto parts company, Khan set out on his own to produce a one-piece truck bumper. The bumper, which greatly simplified manufacturing, was a success. Two years later, he purchased Flex-N-Gate, building it into a multi-billion dollar private company with plants around the world.

In addition to the Jaguars, Khan also owns the Fulham Football Club and is in the process of buying Wembley Stadium in London.

In the Owner’s Words: After his bid for Wembley, Khan said: “Today’s news changes none of what we envision for the long-term promise for the Jaguars here in Jax, and it changes nothing as to the goals we have for your downtown.” He added: “And the stronger the Jaguars are in London, the more stable and promising the Jaguars’ future will be in Jacksonville.”

But building out the Jaguars’ profile abroad clearly remains a priority for Khan, who said the Wembley bid will, “protect the Jaguars' position in London at a time when other NFL teams are understandably becoming more interested in this great city." The Jaguars are scheduled to play one game per season in London through 2020.

Political Donations: Khan has donated to both Democratic and Republican efforts. Among his largest donations to date: $70K to the Romney Victory fund in 2012; $47,900 to the NRCC and Republican National Committee in ’12; $25K to the Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC in ’16; and a reported $1M to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

NFL Committees: Health & Safety Advisory Committee, Finance Committee, NFL Network Committee, Business Ventures Committee (Chairman).

Next in Line: Shad’s son, Tony, is the Senior Vice President of Football Administration and Technology for the Jaguars and the Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations of Fulham Football Club.

