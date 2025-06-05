Shaq Is Ready to Teach Travis Kelce How to DJ So He Can Open for Taylor Swift
Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents.
Yes, he’s one of if not the greatest big man in the history of the NBA, he’s also a celebrated commentator, a hard-working actor in the advertisement space, and on the side, a DJ.
Appearing as a guest on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Shaq said he was ready to take Travis Kelce under his wing so he can start working the turntables so he could start bringing his own music to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s shows.
“Brother, I gotchu,” Shaq said when Travis asked about getting some DJ lessons. “You know what’s crazy? You, opening up for your girlfriend. Bro, you will be a f------ star. 10 minutes hyping up the crowd, oh my god.”
Shaq went on to detail the day he met Swift for the first time thanks to an introduction from the elder Kelce, Jason, at the Super Bowl.
“Your brother did something nobody else in the world can do—he walked me right over, I got to shake her hand,” Shaq said. “She was with Ice Spice. I was more on Ice Spice than I was on your woman. I was like ‘Hey Taylo-oh my god Ice Spice! Hey boo boo, how you doing?”
While it might take Travis some time to get comfortable enough in the DJ booth to open up for Swift, it sounds like DJ Diesel is ready and waiting for the call to open a show.