Shedeur Sanders Dropped a Dime For a Touchdown at Browns OTAs
Despite being the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and currently sitting at fourth on the Browns' depth chart, Shedeur Sanders is going to have a chance to win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland. If he keeps making throws like this, it might be pretty easy.
During an 11-on-11 period at Browns' OTA practice on Wednesday, Sanders dropped a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Kaden Davis. Here's a look at the throw, courtesy of ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi:
Here's another look, captured by the Browns' social media team:
A great throw from Sanders, and a great snag by the veteran receiver.
Despite what Oyefusi described as a "strong day" from Sanders, the former Colorado Buffalo was the lone quarterback to rep with the Browns' first-team offense on Wednesday. If he continues to make throws like this, however, it'll be hard for head coach Kevin Stefanski and Co. to keep him out of the starting lineup.