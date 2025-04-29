Colin Cowherd Shares Two Red Flags Emerging From Shedeur Sanders's Pre-Draft Interviews
Shedeur Sanders's massive fall in the 2025 NFL draft is still being discussed and on Tuesday, Colin Cowherd had more to say about it.
According to Cowherd, Sanders didn't appreciate it when teams challenged him by showing him some of his worst plays and asking him to explain them. When one team asked him to explain a bad play, Sanders replied that he might not be a fit with that team.
Cowherd told another story that should raise eyebrows. Often, teams will purposely layer in mistakes during meetings with prospective players to see if they catch them. Sanders didn't catch the mistakes and when a coach called him out it didn't sit well with the young quarterback.
There were obviously red flags attached to Sanders if he fell from potential No. 1 pick to fifth-rounder. Several quarterback-needy teams passed on him multiple times before the Cleveland Browns finally selected him with pick No. 144.
Given all that has happened, it's now on Sanders to prove the teams that passed made a mistake.