Colin Cowherd Shares Two Red Flags Emerging From Shedeur Sanders's Pre-Draft Interviews

Ryan Phillips

Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns with pick No. 144 in the 2025 NFL draft.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders's massive fall in the 2025 NFL draft is still being discussed and on Tuesday, Colin Cowherd had more to say about it.

According to Cowherd, Sanders didn't appreciate it when teams challenged him by showing him some of his worst plays and asking him to explain them. When one team asked him to explain a bad play, Sanders replied that he might not be a fit with that team.

Cowherd told another story that should raise eyebrows. Often, teams will purposely layer in mistakes during meetings with prospective players to see if they catch them. Sanders didn't catch the mistakes and when a coach called him out it didn't sit well with the young quarterback.

There were obviously red flags attached to Sanders if he fell from potential No. 1 pick to fifth-rounder. Several quarterback-needy teams passed on him multiple times before the Cleveland Browns finally selected him with pick No. 144.

Given all that has happened, it's now on Sanders to prove the teams that passed made a mistake.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

