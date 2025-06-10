Shemar Stewart Calls Out Bengals Front Office As Contract Clash Continues
When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted defensive lineman Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M in April, it's reasonable to think neither side figured they would have a contract fight on their hands.
However, that is precisely what has transpired. Nearly two months after the draft, Stewart remains unsigned. On Tuesday, he discussed with reporters precisely why he plans to sit out the Bengals' mandatory minicamp—comparing his situation to that of Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
"We all agree Trey's 100% right (to sit out), right? Well, technically he's 99% right and 1% wrong, for being under contract," Stewart said via Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia. "In my case, I'm 100% right, so it should be a no-brainer."
Stewart went so far as to address Cincinnati's front office directly.
"I'm 100% right," he said via Jay Morrison of Bengals onSI. "I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before. But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games."
Stewart played in 12 games for the Aggies in 2024, recording 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks.