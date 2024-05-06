Should the 49ers Have Tried Harder to Draft an Offensive Tackle?
The most common thing to do when creating a mock draft was to have the San Francisco 49ers take an offensive lineman in the first round.
It was practically a consensus position pick for them, specifically at offensive tackle. Starting right tackle Colton McKivitz isn't the most sound and trustworthy player for the long-term. Then there is Trent Williams who, despite still playing at a high-level, is closing in on retirement.
But the 49ers didn't go for an offensive tackle with pick No. 31. They went with Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. It was initially surprising they went with a wide receiver and that is Pearsall of all players. So, why didn't the 49ers target an offensive tackle when it seemed more of a need?
"We looked at numerous guys throughout the process," said Lynch. "I think when you're drafting 31st, it's oftentimes hard to find a tackle that you really love. And we like our tackles as they stand right now."
Lynch makes a good point that taking a tackle who is ready to start immediately at the end of the first round is tough. However, trading up is an option and it didn't seem like they made enough effort. So, should the 49ers have tried harder to draft an offensive tackle?
If there was a tackle that they really loved, then absolutely. Aside from that, I see no problem with the 49ers not forcing a draft pick at No. 31. Although, you could argue Pearsall kind of was, but the ability to have that fifth-year option on the rookie deal is significant.
Besides, it takes another team to be willing to trade down with the 49ers in the first place. For the 49ers to trade up, they would've needed to move up two spots either with the Dallas Cowboys or move up 11 spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is assuming the 49ers really liked Tyler Guyton and Troy Fautanu.
I'd say they didn't love those guys that much since a trade wasn't forced, and even then it is better the 49ers don't let themselves get ransacked of their draft picks for one player. So, the 49ers decided Pearsall was best since it does help with their long-term plans at receiver.
Taking Pearsall also shows that the 49ers are more than comfortable with their offensive line. In fact, that is exactly how Lynch and the 49ers view it.
"We like our depth with Jaylon Moore being a really talented guy who can play the swing role," said Lynch. "Drafted [OL Jarrett] Kingston, who has some flex at tackle. We'll continue to always try to improve ourselves and improve the depth of our team. But we're excited about our O-Line group. I know a lot of people talk about that, but we feel pretty good about our group.”