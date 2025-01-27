SI

Sideline View of Josh Allen’s Immediate Reaction to Bills' Final Play is Heartbreaking

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen will think about this play for a long time.
Josh Allen had another one of his NFL seasons come to an end thanks to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, this time via a devastating 32-29 loss in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

Allen, who is now 0-4 vs. Mahomes in the postseason, had his last drive end in brutal brutal fashion when his desperation pass on fourth down fell to the ground after tight end Dalton Kincaid was unable to make the catch.

CBS had a camera on the Bills sideline during that final play and it locked in on Allen, whose immediate reaction was rightfully pretty heartbreaking.

This will be a tough watch for Bills fans:

The Chiefs will now look to make history as they'll be going for their third Super Bowl in a row when they face the Eagles in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

