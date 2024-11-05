Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is the Daniel Jones of Announcing
Tom Brady did not earn universal praise for his performance working the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game over the weekend. For those who have not been enamored with the early results of FOX's $375-million project, Bill Simmons offered a tidy summation of the problem. Midway through his first regular season, Brady has made some strong strides in the booth and yet also finds himself the object of criticism.
Skip Bayless added his to the fray on his latest podcast.
“Alright, good news. Sunday’s Cowboys game is on CBS not on Fox,” he said. “So we get Tony Romo instead of Tom Brady. As I have said 12 trillion times, Tom Brady was the greatest NFL player ever by far. But as a TV analyst, he’s nothing but Daniel Jones. I’m sorry, but Tom Brady drove me nuts yesterday during the Detroit-Green Bay game with his endless, giddy, captain-obvious blabber."
It's somewhat comforting to see Bayless use some of his old devices as he explores a second act. Comparing Brady to Jones is a tactical strike. Not sure if it's fair but it's definitely provocative.
“He just talks and talks and talks some more about what is so clichedly obvious," Bayless continued. "So annoyingly obvious, so Patriots-Brady talking to the media obvious. So eager to be nice guy Tom obvious. So little insight, so many words. So many close-ups. ‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady’. Yeah, we know, unfortunately, we know, Tom."
Bayless may not have to worry about having to sit through many future Brady broadcasts as his beloved Dallas Cowboys are 3-5 and have been forced to turn to Cooper Rush. So maybe a blessing in disguise if they get bumped down to the No. 2 or No. 3 teams.