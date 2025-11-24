‘SNF' Broadcast Briefly Derailed by Satellite Dishes on Original 'Fresh Prince' House
Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth were on the call for NBC on Sunday night as the Rams easily defeated the Buccaneers and took control of the NFC playoff picture. In addition to Sunday Night Football, it also happened to be the eve of the premier of the Peacock original series Bel-Air, the gritty reimagining of the hit 1990s NBC sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Since NBC was in Los Angeles to broadcast the game, they found the original house that was used for the exterior shots of the Banks' residence on the original show and showed video coming out of a commercial while Tirico did an ad read for Bel-Air.
Just seeing the house brought back memories of DJ Jazzy Jeff going flying through the air. It also had Tirico and Collinsworth and many viewers wondering why there were so many satellite dishes on the roof.
"That's that home where they had the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," said Tirico. "The exterior shots. Got a lot of satellite dishes up there. They need to modernize a bit."
"I thought it was NASA," replied Collinsworth. "I grew up by Cape Canaveral."
That's a lot to process in about 30 seconds. You're seeing the Fresh Prince house, then you're wondering why there are at least eight visible mini-dishes on a Juliet balcony with a number of exposed wires just running over the roof. And on top of that you realize Collinsworth is from Florida and after a quick Google search you learn that not only did he grow up near Cape Canaveral, he actually attended Astronaut High School?
Do not let that distract you from the abnormally high number of satellite dishes on that balcony.
You can make out a few of the dishes if you squint while looking at the featured image from a 2024 Architectural Digest story about the house, but if you look at this picture from Reddit in 2022, you can really see the chaos. Most of the dishes are in disrepair and the wiring situation is so much worse than you could have imagined with long cables running every which way.
What company kept sending people up there to install those dishes without removing any of the old ones? How many still work? What's the Wi-Fi situation?
The house was briefly available on Airbnb during the early days of the pandemic, complete with promotion from Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, with zero mention of the satellite situation.
Someone really needs to go knock on that door and find out what is going on.