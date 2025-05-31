SI

Some in Steelers Building Wanted to Go Back to Justin Fields in 2024

Not everybody was on board with Mike Tomlin's decision to stick with Russell Wilson instead of Fields.

Liam McKeone

Fields started the first six games of the season before Wilson took over
Fields started the first six games of the season before Wilson took over / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 campaign was in many ways defined by one decision: Mike Tomlin going with Russell Wilson instead of Justin Fields down the stretch of the year.

Fields started the first six games of the year with Wilson sidelined due to a calf injury, leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 start. He was then benched for the more veteran option in Wilson starting in Week 7. Wilson helped keep the good times rolling for a few months but completely fell apart in December along with the rest of the team when the Steelers suffered a four-game losing streak to end the season. Tomlin stuck to his guns despite the slide and entered the postseason with Wilson under center, resulting in a 28-14 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

It turns out not everybody in the organization was on board with standing behind Wilson, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

"I think people there would tell you that the Russell Wilson thing undermines so many things in the last month of the season and that a lot of that building really wanted them to go back to Justin Fields," Breer said. "And it was something where Tomlin was kind of, again, all on his own on that one."

It is easy to look back months later and question the decision, but Tomlin's firm stance clearly played a big role in how Pittsburgh's season ended. Fields has his well-documented issues as a pocket passer and the offense wasn't exactly humming when he was under center. But his dual-threat nature would at least shake things up, and by the end of the year Wilson was clearly holding the team back.

It seemed questionable at the time from an outside view to not even give Fields a shot late in the season. Apparently, some felt that way inside the building, too.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

