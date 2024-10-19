Steelers Make QB Decision Between Justin Fields, Russell Wilson for Week 7 vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have made a decision for who starts under center Sunday night against the New York Jets.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Steelers are planning to start Russell Wilson at quarterback on Sunday Night Football, marking the veteran's first appearance in black and gold since arriving in Pittsburgh this offseason.
Rapoport also reported that both Wilson and Justin Fields are expected to see the field during the game.
Fields led the Steelers to a 4–2 record while starting the first six games of the season, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and logging a career-best 93.9 passer rating. Despite the strong start, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is rolling with the veteran Wilson.
Wilson, who has been dealing with a calf injury since training camp, was a full participant in practice this week and saw reps with the first-team offense. Steelers star receiver George Pickens told the media Friday that he spent time after practice catching passes from Wilson in an attempt to gain some chemistry before the Week 7 tilt.
The 35-year-old Wilson started 15 games for the Denver Broncos last season and threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while registering a 98.0 passer rating. It was an improvement from a disappointing 2022 campaign in which he tossed a career-low 16 touchdowns in 15 games and logged a career-worst 84.4 passer rating.
The Steelers (4–2) enter Sunday's game in a tie for first place in the AFC North with the rival Baltimore Ravens (4–2). Wilson will try to propel Pittsburgh to new heights.