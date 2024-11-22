Steelers Fans Irate Over Mike Tomlin's Clock Management Before Halftime vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered halftime trailing the Cleveland Browns 10–3 on Thursday Night Football, having failed to get much offense going in the first 30 minutes.
Steelers fans were left questioning a clock management decision from coach Mike Tomlin, one which left Pittsburgh with precious little time to work with on their last drive of the half. On the Browns' prior drive, Tomlin elected to hold onto his final timeout while the clock was running on fourth down. Cleveland, who feigned as if they were going for it on fourth down, successfully wasted an additional 40-plus seconds before ultimately opting for a field goal.
That left the Steelers with just 40 seconds to try to get points on the board when they got the ball back, rather than the 1:20 they'd have had if Tomlin called timeout. Their last gasp effort to put up points before heading into the locker room came up short after Russell Wilson was sacked by Myles Garrett for the third time. Tomlin's gamble ultimately backfired, and he ended up holding onto the timeout altogether.
Fans weren't pleased with his clock management, and they took to social media to voice their displeasure.