Justin Fields Had the Most Mind-Boggling Fumble of 2024 Season vs. Colts
Justin Fields is not making the best decisions on Sunday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback struggled through most of the first three quarters against the Indianapolis Colts, including one of the dumbest plays we've seen anyone make this season. It was the kind of decision that led the Chicago Bears to give up on the former first-round pick.
With the Steelers trailing 17-3 and facing third-and-10 at Indianapolis' 33-yard line with 7:48 left in the third quarter, Fields dropped back and did the unthinkable. With two rushers in his face, he attempted to make a wild, scrambling play to the outside. Unfortunately, he couldn't get to the edge and tried to cut back towards the middle. That's when it all fell apart.
As he cut back, Fields slipped, tried to get up, and fumbled, with Colts cornerback Chris Lammons recovering the ball on the Steelers' 42-yard line. The video is below.
Technically the sack was a 20-yard loss, with the fumble being recovered five yards farther back. It was a devastating play taking the Steelers from in field goal range to losing the football in their own half.
Luckily for Fields, the Colts missed their field goal attempt on the ensuing drive, and he was able to march Pittsburgh back down the field for a touchdown to get the game closer.