Justin Fields Ripped by Fans for Baffling Move on Potential Game-Sealing Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers gritted their way to another win on Sunday, this time over the Baltimore Ravens in a tense divisional matchup.
Russell Wilson led the Steelers to his fourth win as the team’s starter in the 18-16 victory, helping Pittsburgh take firm control of the AFC North. Wilson failed to throw for any touchdowns and recorded one interception, as kicker Chris Boswell scored all of the Steelers' points by making 6-of-6 field goal tries.
In an overall sluggish game for both sides, Steelers backup QB Justin Fields may have had a good case for why he deserved a second shot at QB1 duties. That changed late in the fourth quarter, when Fields made a mind-boggling decision after being subbed in for the Steelers’ penultimate play in the game.
With roughly a minute remaining on the clock, the Steelers needed a first down to ice the game. Fields appeared set to reach that on a designed rush but then…he slid too early. Fields slid just short of the first down marker, forcing the Steelers to run one more play to close out the game.
Fans crushed Fields for coming up short on the drive.