Justin Fields Makes Definitive Statements About Going After Russell Wilson’s Job
The Pittsburgh Steelers added two quarterbacks this offseason—Russell Wilson and Justin Fields—who regularly started on their previous teams, so of course both players would want the top spot on the depth chart in Pittsburgh.
Coach Mike Tomlin already hinted that Wilson will get the starting role off the bat, but Fields isn't letting that news crush his motivation to get to that position. He told media on Tuesday that he's considering this offseason to be a quarterback competition because he doesn't want to sit in the backup spot all season.
"I'm definitely competing, Russ knows that," Fields said, via The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. "We're competing against each other every day. ... I definitely don’t have the mindset of me just sitting all year."
It sounds like it could possibly be another season of bouncing between starting quarterbacks, depending what happens during the 2024 season.
Fields has also been rumored to potentially return kicks for the Steelers, although no coaches have confirmed that news. Running back Jaylen Warren was the one to share the rumor.
Last season with the Chicago Bears, Fields threw 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.