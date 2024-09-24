Mike Tomlin Declines to Name Justin Fields Starting Quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 despite having an unsettled quarterback situation. Don't expect that to be settled any time soon, either.
On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to name Justin Fields his starting quarterback, despite opening the season with three wins. Tomlin said it wasn't necessary to officially name Fields the starting quarterback until Russell Wilson is healthy enough to return. He said, "When Russ gets to an appropriate point of health" he'll make a decision.
Tomlin just created the phrase "an appropriate point of health," and I'm definitely going to work that in when I don't want to do things in the future.
Fields has looked improved in his first year with the Steelers. The former first-round pick has completed 73.3% of his passes for 518 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He has added 90 yards and another score on the ground. While it hasn't always been pretty, he hasn't hurt the Steelers and put them in position to beat the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.
The downside so far is the Steelers are only averaging 17 points per game. That needs to improve if they want to continue their winning ways. There's no guarantee Wilson could help that, though.
Tomlin will have a decision to make at some point. He's not ready to do that yet.