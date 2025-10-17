Steelers Player Seemed to Go Rogue on Flea Flicker, and Aaron Rodgers Was Not Happy
The Steelers had a bit of a snafu on the second drive of their Thursday night game against the Bengals when running back Jaylen Warren appeared to go rogue, irking star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the process.
Facing a second-and-4 from the Pittsburgh 44-yard line with 6:16 remaining in the first quarter, Rodgers handed the ball off to Warren, who flipped it back to a seemingly surprised Rodgers. Rodgers then searched for a receiver as the Bengals' pass rush closed in on him before throwing the ball in the general vicinity of tight end Jonnu Smith for an incomplete pass.
Rodgers then gave Warren an earful, an exchange that was caught by the Prime Video broadcast.
We won't know for sure what was said until the expert lip readers get ahold of this clip. But it sure seems like Rodgers reprimands Warren for thinking the play was a flea flicker when it was not intended to be.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Made Joe Flacco the Younger Starting QB for First Time in Years
The busted play was part of what has been an up-and-down first half for the Steelers' offense, which has scored a touchdown, had a touchdown taken off the board due to a holding penalty and turned the ball over.