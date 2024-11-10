Steelers' Russell Wilson Brilliantly Tricked Commanders into Game-Ending Penalty
Russell Wilson had three touchdown passes in the Steelers' 28-27 victory over the Commanders on Sunday and while those touchdowns were huge, what he did on the final play might be what he and his teammates remember the most from their hard-fought victory on the road.
With just over a minute left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers facing a fourth-and-inches from the Commanders' 48-yard-line, Wilson lined up the offense and then got Washington to jump offside with a hard count. That gave Pittsburgh a first down and put an end to the game.
Look how fired up Wilson and the Steelers were after this moment:
The Steelers are now 7-2 on the season and are 3-0 since Wilson took over as the starting QB. He has six touchdowns in those three games and has only thrown one interception.
It sure looks like the Steelers made the right move trading for Wilson in the offseason and then putting him in the starting lineup once he was able to return from a calf injury.