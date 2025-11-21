Why the Steelers’ Secret Weapon Might Actually Be J.J. Watt
The Steelers just aren’t the same team when Watt isn’t in the building.
Sure, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is a four-time All-Pro and a former Defensive Player of the Year who has six sacks through 10 games this season. But that’s not the Watt we’re referring to.
Enter his older brother J.J. Watt. After a playing career that will place him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day, the 36-year-old is now calling games in the CBS broadcast booth alongside play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle.
In his rookie season as CBS’s No. 2 broadcasting team, Watt has called four Steelers games and is about to call his fifth in Week 12. Pittsburgh has yet to lose with Watt up in the broadcast booth. The Steelers are a perfect 4–0 with the elder Watt calling the action, an impressive list that includes the Steelers’ 27–20 over the 8–2 Colts in Week 9.
After practice on Friday, T.J. Watt was asked about his older brother being Pittsburgh’s good luck charm. What does he attribute to that coincidence?
“I have no idea,” Watt said with a smile. “I truly have no idea, but I’m looking forward to seeing him.”
Steelers games in 2025 with J.J. Watt in the booth
WEEK
OPPONENT
RESULT
1
at Jets
W, 34–32
3
at Patriots
W, 21–14
6
vs. Browns
W, 23–9
9
vs. Colts
W, 27–20
12
at Bears
TBD
Steelers games in 2025 without J.J. Watt in the booth
WEEK
OPPONENT
RESULT
2
vs. Seahawks
L, 31–17
4
vs. Vikings
W, 24–21
7
at Bengals
L, 33–31
8
vs. Packers
L, 35–25
10
at Chargers
L, 25–10
11
vs. Bengals
W, 34–12
Watt will call his fifth Steelers game of the year Sunday when Pittsburgh visits the Bears at Soldier Field. It’ll be a big test to see if the elder Watt truly is the Steelers’ secret weapon.