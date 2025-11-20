SI

Steelers Tight End Reveals He’s 50 Pounds Heavier Than Listed Weight

Madison Williams

Steelers tight end Darnell Washington revealed his true weight.
Steelers tight end Darnell Washington went viral this past week after he stiff armed a Bengals defender during the Week 11 game. Washington’s definitely a stockier offensive player, but his weight listed online is 265 pounds—people couldn’t believe this was true.

So, the St. Brown brothers asked Washington the question everyone was wanting an answer to: how much does he weigh?

Washington tried to sidestep the answer at first, saying he hadn’t weighed himself in a while. But, Equanimeous St. Brown called him out saying the teams have weekly weigh-ins. That’s when Washington shared the truth—he weighs 311 pounds.

That definitely makes a lot more sense.

Because of Washington’s size, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Steelers choose to transition the tight end to the offensive line at some point. He can be used as a utilityman of sorts.

In his third season in Pittsburgh, Washington is putting up his career-best stats through just 10 games so far. He’s caught 18 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown in his first season playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

