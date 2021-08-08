From the Notepad: Kevin Dotson Hasn't Earned Starting Job, Meet Cheddar Bob

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson hasn't earned anything in the eyes of head coach Mike Tomlin.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles, and truthfully, practice is getting a little repetitive.

There's always something, though. And today, that something was a 5'11 wide receiver with a cool nickname and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's words on his thought-to-be starting left guard.

Kevin Dotson Hasn't Earned First-Team Reps

Kevin Dotson returned to the field for the Steelers this weekend but hasn't taken a first-team rep.

Why? Because he hasn't earned it, said Tomlin.

"He has done nothing to earn first-team reps," Tomlin said. "What are we talking about? He's a second-year guy who hasn't worked."

Tomlin said it was good to have him back on the field after missing the last three weeks of training camp, but it's not time to award him anything. For now, Rashaad Coward will continue to take first-team reps at left guard.

"He's done an excellent job," Tomlin said on Coward. "He has the mannerisms and the demeanor of a veteran, and that's needed, particularly when we're going through the transition that we're going through with that group - when we're missing some guys at that group. His level of maturity and experience is showing and it's an asset to him and to us."

There were reports the Steelers didn't like Dotson's work ethic over the offseason. Tomlin said at the beginning of camp that he "tweaked" something.

Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor walked right back into their starting roles after their injuries.

Take that as you will.

The Steelers are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. As of now, it sounds like Coward is the starting left guard until proven otherwise.

Meet Cheddar Bob

The Steelers are looking for their fifth and final receiver in a group of undrafted free agents. At the top of that list, right now, might be Matthew Sexton, aka Cheddar Bob.

"It was kind of a collective wide receiver group thing," Sexton said on who created the nickname. "It was kind of a funny thing, and then someone posted the picture of me next to him and I was like 'I kind of look like the guy.'"

"I'm riding with it," Sexton laughed. "I'm not too worried about it."

Any name is a good name when you're competing for a roster spot, right?

"They preach that it doesn't matter where you come from, as long as you come in here and perform," Sexton said on the Steelers. "I take pride in my special teams work, and I hope that shows."

Sexton is a second-year receiver out of Eastern Michigan. He's listed on the Steelers' roster as 5'11, 175-pounds.

After the Steelers' Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tomlin complimented Sexton's 36-yard punt return. So, whether he's Cheddar Bob or Matthew Sexton, he's getting noticed.

"The biggest thing is staying calm and trusting your abilities," Sexton said. "Having confidence is a majority of the battle. If you have no confidence in yourself, you really don't belong out here."

It's still an uphill battle for Sexton to land a roster spot this season, but having a nickname Tomlin jokes about and being mentioned by the head coach more than once is a strong start.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

