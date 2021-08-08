Handful of Steelers Continue to Miss Practice With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers got two starters back, but continue to deal with a list of injuries at training camp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still missing a group of players due to injuries as they gear up for their second preseason game.

As the team prepares to travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to face the Eagles, nine players were limited or did not practice on Sunday.

Inside linebacker Devin Bush (ACL), left tackle Zach Banner (ACL) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt were all limited. All three participated in individual position drills but were not part of the team's group drills or seven-shots.

Watt isn't practicing during contract negotiations. His limited participation is not due to injury.

Running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage (lower-body), cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr., and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud did not practice on Monday.

Tomlin said over the weekend that he does not have a timeline for their return.

Left guard Kevin Dotson, wide receiver Cody White and tight end Eric Ebron returned to practice but played limited reps with the second team. Dotson hasn't taken team drill snaps since camp started. White has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt remains absent while he deals with family matters.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

