Former Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva Reportedly Struggling at Ravens Camp

Former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva isn't making a smooth transition to the Baltimore Ravens, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zebriec.

Zrebiec reported that Villanueva has "struggled at times" at camp, specifically against first-round rookie Odafe Oweh. Villanueva, who made the switch to right tackle in Baltimore, has had trouble with Oweh's "speed and power combination."

On the other hand, Zrebiec reports Villanueva has handled some of the Ravens' outside linebackers pretty well in one-on-one drills.

"He won back-to-back one-on-one reps against Pernell McPhee, getting the veteran outside linebacker to the ground and landing on him on the first one," Zrebiec writes. "He kept the Ravens' outside linebackers mostly in check during the team drills, too."

Villanueva signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Ravens this offseason. He'll turn 33-years-old next month and is expected to start at right tackle after the Ravens traded Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

