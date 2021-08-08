Ryan Clark Inks Heartfelt Note to Troy Polamalu on Hall of Fame Night

On the night of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu's Hall of Fame enshrinement, his former teammate 'salutes' him.

Troy Polamalu and Ryan Clark come up a lot in conversations of the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers safety duo of all-time.

On Saturday, one of the two, Polamalu, will be (or when you're reading this, has been) being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To show his appreciation for his former teammate, Clark posted a heartfelt message on social media.

"Today is your day brother," Clark writes. "When football was created they never could've imagined someone like you would play it."

Clark and Polamalu played together in Pittsburgh from 2006-2013, winning Super Bowl XLIII during that time. Other Steelers' Hall of Fame inductee Bill Cowher signed Clark and named him the starting safety next to Polamalu.

The two retired in 2014 - Clark in Washington and Polamalu with the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

