ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Bench Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a new starting quarterback, according to one ESPN Insider.

Not everyone has high expectations for 39-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. One analyst at ESPN, however, believes this season will be even worse than imagined.

ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum said on 'Get Up' that Big Ben is headed for the bench by the end of the season.

"[Ben Roethlisberger] is going to be bad, and I expect him to benched by the middle of the season," Tannenbaum said. "... He's had a great career. It's over."

Tannenbaum points to the loss of Maurkice Pouncey and the lack of down-field passes from Roethlisberger last season as the reason for the downfall.

Roethlisberger threw for 3,3083 yards and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season. However, he will start the year with four new starting offensive linemen.

The Steelers backups are Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

