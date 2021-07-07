Titans Running Back Creates Motivational Video Out of Devin Bush Tweet

It's not just Pittsburgh Steelers "content creators" who disagree with Devin Bush.

Last week, in the midst of a Twitter rant, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush took fire at content creators with small viewing sizes.

Bush tweeted out, "See all these 'Content creators' with only 400 views." He then went on to call those creators "bored," causing an instant reaction from Steelers fans and some NFL players.

Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans quote tweeted the comment, trying to uplift those creators and educate Bush. "Even 'Content Creators' have to crawl before they walk G," Evans tweeted.

Evans then doubled down on his remarks, releasing a motivational video to smaller content creators.

Evans is a partner with Twitch, under the username itzliveee.

Bush's Twitter chaos continued into Tuesday when he turned off comments on his tweets. His last week since Evans released the video was "Free entertainment @ the click of a button."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

