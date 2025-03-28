Hall of Fame Coach Sends Steelers Aaron Rodgers Warning
In what's starting to resemble a game of cat-and-mouse, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still without clarity on Aaron Rodgers' plans for the 2025 season.
While appearing on NBC's "Football Night in America", NFL analyst and Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy declared that the Steelers should start to feel a bit hesitant regarding Rodgers' eagerness to suit up for them.
“That guy’s got to be on board. Aaron Rodgers should be saying, if he wants to do this, ‘Yeah, I can take you to a Super Bowl.’ Let’s go. I love these veteran guys. Let’s get there and get rolling. Let me get there and get started,‘” Dungy said. “Not, ‘Hey, I’ll get back to you in a little while and we’ll see what happens’. No, I don’t want that from the guy who I think is gonna be the hero for me.”
Rodgers met with Pittsburgh at the team's facility last week, marking perhaps the most monumental development throughout his free agency thus far, but no deal was agreed upon at that time.
The Steelers protected themselves by signing Mason Rudolph when both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants still profiled as semi-realistic landing spots for Rodgers.
Both of those organizations now appear out of the race, however, as the Vikings have stood behind 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, though they technically haven't slammed the door on the four-time MVP, while the Giants signed a pair of veteran signal callers in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
As such, Pittsburgh is objectively the runaway favorite to leave the offseason with Rodgers in tow. He is reportedly still pondering retirement, but all indications are that he'll return to the gridiron for at least another year.
The Steelers don't seem to be in any rush as of now and are giving the 41-year-old some space to finalize his plans. If the NFL Draft rolls around and alternate options at the quarterback position become unavailable while Rodgers remains on the open market though, the franchise may then play a little hardball by pushing for a decision.
