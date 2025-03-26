Vikings Re-Open Door to Steal Aaron Rodgers From Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the front of the line when it comes to Aaron Rodgers' free agency, but things could always change with the snap of a finger.
If all things were equal, the indication is that Rodgers would prefer to join the Minnesota Vikings over the Steelers or any other suitor.
From an opportunity to play with Justin Jefferson to collaborating with one of the NFL's premier offensive head coaches in Kevin O'Connell and returning to the NFC North while playing in an indoor stadium, it's not hard to see why Rodgers would have such a strong affinity for the organization.
The Vikings lost Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, which is quite the blow considering he helped lead them to a 14-3 record while throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is set to return to the field next season after missing the entirety of his rookie campaign due to a knee injury, but there's been some questions raised about his readiness to step into the starting role for a Minnesota squad that expects to contend for a Super Bowl.
As such, Minnesota has lurked in the shadows and posed a threat to Pittsburgh in the Rodgers sweepstakes.
Recent reports have suggested that it is prepared to proceed with McCarthy as QB1, though he recently told Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show" that the organization has yet to verbally commit to him in that aspect.
During his media availability today, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters that the team is comfortable with where their quarterback room stands at the moment, though he seemingly kept the door cracked open regarding a potential pursuit of Rodgers down the line.
"A player like him is always gonna be in those conversations," Adofo-Mensah said. "But from our delineations at that time, we're happy with where we are going forward. Obviously, the caliber of player [he is], it had to be part of our conversations."
With the New York Giants out of the picture after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Steelers should feel pretty comfortable with where things stand.
At the same time though, they better hope Rodgers picks them before Minnesota decides to get back into the mix.
"For me to sit here and say anything is 100% forever, that's just not the job," Adofo-Mensah said.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!