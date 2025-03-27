Vikings Stealing Aaron Rodgers From Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Vikings aren't giving up. The NFL world is pretty sure Aaron Rodgers' top landing spot this offseason would be the purple and gold, heading back to the NFC North to finish his career and compete for a Super Bowl with Minnesota. Which puts a pretty big damper on the Pittsburgh Steelers' plans.
When the Steelers first put their offer on the table for Rodgers, it was believed that they were second fiddle to the Vikings. Rodgers understood that Minnesota eventually wanted to go with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, but was hoping to provide a veteran presence in the lineup in 2025 as the team tried to keep their Super Bowl window alive.
The Vikings eventually made it public that they were going with McCarthy and ending current discussions for Rodgers - for now.
The Steelers brought Rodgers in for a free agent visit and it appeared to be close that the two sides would work something out. The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson and it finally looked like Rodgers had to pick between the Steelers and retirement.
Then, the Vikings decided to re-open the door.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said everything he could in a recent press conference to make sure everyone knew McCarthy was their guy. But he couldn't help but also make sure Rodgers knew he was still an option.
Are the Vikings going to push the Rodgers saga too far for Pittsburgh? How far are they willing to wait? And what's this about the Steelers missing out on Russell Wilson?
The roller coaster ride continues, and every turn feels like we're just getting started. Maybe the end is near. Maybe it's going to be the Steelers. Maybe, Rodgers is going to hold onto hope that Minnesota calls whether that's soon or in August.
